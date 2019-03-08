Advanced search

Sondheim to be celebrated at Fairycroft House Saffron Walden on July 13

PUBLISHED: 16:50 26 June 2019

Joanna Eden will be singing Sondheim at Fairycroft House

Archant

Singer and pianist Joanna Eden will put her own jazz influences on Sondheim at Fairycroft House on Saturday, July 13.

Award-winning singer and pianist Joanna Eden will put her own jazz influences on the songs of Stephen Sondheim at Saffron Walden's Fairycroft House on Saturday, July 13.

This show, celebrating the Godfather of modern musical theatre, was launched to acclaim at last year's London Jazz Festival.

Joanna has long been a fan of the American composer and lyricist who is known for more than a half-century of contributions to musical theatre, including Send in the Clowns.

Joanna's own talent has been described by Dame Cleo Laine as "Bloody marvellous", by Time Out as "The UK's answer to Diana Krall" and Sir Michael Parkinson told his Radio 2 listeners to "Seek her out."

Joanna Eden and her trio (Gerry Hunt on sax, guitar, flute, George Double on drums and Russell Swift bass) are joined by special guest, actress and singer Leigh McDonald.

Doors 7pm. Show 8pm. Licensed bar. Tickets, £15 from Saffron Walden Tourist Information 01799 524002 or www.joannaeden.net.

