Ronnies, the Ritz, The Royal Albert Hall...and Joanna Eden's Christmas show is also at Joanna's Place in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 17:06 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 12 November 2019

Jazz at the Movies with a festive flavour

Joanna Eden will sing Christmas favourites and lesser known festive baubles with Chris Ingham on piano, George Double on drums, Mark Crooks on sax and Arnie Somogyi on bass.

The show, The Magic of the Movies - A Swinging Christmas is at Joanna's Place at Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden on Saturday, November 30 and then it will tour.

It is at The Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday, December 10, Southwold Arts Centre on December 14, Ipswich Jazz Club, December 15, The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on December 18, Hadleigh Town Hall in Suffolk on December 21, Ronnie Scotts on Sunday, December 22. Pizza Express Soho on December 16 and Joanna will be at The Ritz on New Year's Eve.

Jazz singer and songwriter, Eden hosts regular jazz nights at Joanna's Place with internationally acclaimed singers, musicans and poets.

Born in Lincolnshire, she wrote and performed her first song, Happy December, aged seven. The daughter of a musician and a drama teacher, she could read music before she could write.

She studied piano from the age of four and left university 17 years later with her first tour (with college indie-band Precious), an all consuming love of Ella Fitzgerald and a weakness for drummers.

Since then, Eden has released four albums and over 35 original songs.

A singing teacher, her most famous pupil is Sam Smith who has written songs with Joanna and was nominated for six Grammy Awards one year and another year won four.

Smith has two Guinness World Records, one for recording the first James Bond theme song to go to number one in the UK, and another for spending the most consecutive weeks in the UK top 10 with a debut album (In the Lonely Hour).

His song, Writing's on the Wall, for the Bond movie, Spectre, won a Golden Globe and an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Eden also has community singing groups including a project for young people who might not otherwise have the funds for singing lessons.

The Magic of the Movies - A Swinging Christmas is at Fairycroft House, 37 Audley Road, Saffron Walden CB11 3HD on November 30.

8pm. Tickets, £18 from www.joannaeden.net/joannas-place or Amy Louise Florists at 31 High St Saffron Walden, CB10 1AT.

