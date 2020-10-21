Advanced search

Saffron Hall Joanna Eden concert to fundraise for Fairycroft House

PUBLISHED: 13:50 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:50 21 October 2020

Joanna Eden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

ANDRA MACIUCA

Two Joanna Eden shows will take place at Saffron Hall this Friday, October 23, to support Fairycroft House.

Fairycroft House has not received funding from the government's Cultural Recovery Fund. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCAFairycroft House has not received funding from the government's Cultural Recovery Fund. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA

The events will provide different performances, so music enthusiasts can book for both the 7pm and the 9.30pm shows.

Joanna will perform together with her band, featuring Uruguayan bassist Andrés Lafone, (who played alongside Airto Moreira, Snowboy, Matt Bianco), Chilean percussionist Carlos Fuentes (John Williams, Juan de Marcos González) and multi-instrumentalist Gerry Hunt (Loose Tubes, King Salsa, Roberto Pla).

Expect music by Al Green, The Isley Brothers, Antonio Carlos Jobim & Sergio Mendes, plus a little Joanna Eden for good measure.

A spokesperson for Fairycroft House said: “We are extremely pleased that to support Saffron Walden’s gem of an arts space, Fairycroft House Arts and Media Centre, during these difficult times, Joanna Eden will present two unique, hour-long concerts exploring both sides of her musical persona; this combines the energy and rhythmic virtuosity of Latin music, smooth soul and the intimacy and honesty of Eden’s original songs.

The event will be held at Saffron Hall, which has been organising socially-distanced concerts. Photo: Sara Platt Photography.The event will be held at Saffron Hall, which has been organising socially-distanced concerts. Photo: Sara Platt Photography.

“As Fairycroft House wasn’t successful in receiving grant funding from the government’s Cultural Recovery scheme, this is a very welcome way of helping raise money for our wonderful community building.”

Tickets cost £10 per show and are available through the Saffron Hall website. Please visit www.saffronhall.com.

The events will follow government guidelines on social distancing. The stalls seating bank will be removed and the sunken seating bank will be covered, with audience members seated on the flat floor at cabaret tables in front of a stage area. All tables will be socially-distanced. Most tables will accommodate up to four people, but some tables are limited to two. People are advised to check the seating plan carefully when booking tickets, to make sure their tables can accommodate their party, and that their booking is compliant with current government guidance. A limited number of balcony seats in pairs and single seats are also available.

