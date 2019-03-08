Poet Matt Harvey will be at Joanna's place in Saffron Walden on October 19

Matt Harvey is appearing at Joanna's Place, the cabaret club at Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden Archant

The monthly cabaret club will welcome the presenter of the Radio 4 show, Wondermentalists who also holds the title of official Radio 4 Wimbledon poet.

Radio 4 poet, Matt Harvey will be at Joanna's place in Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden on Saturday, October 19.

The monthly cabaret club which hosts top jazz and cabaret artists will welcome the presenter of the Radio 4 show, Wondermentalists who also holds the title of official Radio 4 Wimbledon poet.

He created his own Radio 4 show, introducing the world to his alter-ego Empath Man. The Guardian described him as "not only funny but tender and true".

Singer-songwriter Joanna Eden will accompany Matt with live piano and vocal improvisation and be joined by actress Leigh McDonald as they perform extracts from their Brighton Fringe Award Winning Musical Cabaret show Mac and Eden.

You may also want to watch:

Doors 7.15pm, show 8pm. Tickets, £15 from www.joannasplace.net or from Amy Louise Floral Design, 31 High St, Saffron Walden or Saffron Walden Tourist Information 01799 524002.

Fairycroft House is at 37 Audley Road, CB11 3HD. Licensed bar and free parking.