Guitarist Morgan Szymanski to give recital in Linton on May 11

Morgan Szymanski Archant

Award-winning Mexican guitarist Morgan Szymanski will give a recital at St Mary's Parish Church in Linton on May 11 as the first in this year's Linton Concert Series. The musician will also give a guitar and ukulele workshop on May 10 for young musicians in Linton Youth Music.

Morgan's concert programme includes the Grande Overture Op. 61 by Mauro Giuliani (Italy, 1781-1829), Tres Canciones Mexicanas by Manuel M. Ponce (México, 1882-1948), La Pajarera - Por Tí mi Corazón - La Valentina, Tres Danzones- Julio César Oliva (México, 1947-) Valle de Bravo – Irene - Bugambilia, The Unicorn in the Garden and Cat Dances by Alec Roth, Italian Coffee by Simone Iannarelli and Jongo by Paulo Bellinati.

On June 1, the second concert will be the Doric String Quartet with pianist, Jonathan Biss playing their Wigmore Hall programme.

Concerts 7.30pm: Tickets £15, £13 concessions, £3 for under 18s, family £30 from Sweet Talk News, Linton High Street or www.ticketsource.co.uk/linton-music-society