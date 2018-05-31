Advanced search

Live performances will return to Saffron Hall from December

PUBLISHED: 15:42 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 23 June 2020

Nicola Benedetti plays Mendelssohn, February 17. Picture: Supplied



Saffron Hall to open again for live performances with Jacqui Dankworth, The Sixteen and Nicola Benedetti

Joyce DiDonato sings on December 3. Picture: SIMON PAULYJoyce DiDonato sings on December 3. Picture: SIMON PAULY

Live performances will return to Saffron Hall from December.

They include Jesus College Choir performing the Messiah, violinist Nicola Benedetti, jazz legend Jacqui Dankworth and celebrated choir The Sixteen.

The season opens on Thursday, December 3 with opera singer, Joyce DiDonato singing arias from the 17th and 18th century.

On Friday, December 4 there is Foyer Jazz with Juliet Kelly and on Saturday, December 5, The Britten Sinfonia present Eight Seasons, playing Vivaldi and Piazzolla. On Saturday, December 12, The BBC Big Band present A Swinging Christmas and on Sunday, December 13, at 3pm, the BBC Singers with Rutter and Chilcott conducting will sing Christmas carols old and new.

Juliet Kelly sings jazz on December 4. Picture: Supplied Juliet Kelly sings jazz on December 4. Picture: Supplied

And Hallelujah! The choir of Jesus College, Cambridge and the Orchestra of the Age of Englightment present Handel’s Messiah on December 19.

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without The Snowman. The screening, at 2pm and 4.30pm, on Sunday, December 20, will be accompanied by live music.

In the new year, The Sixteen sing Handel’s Coronation on Valentine’s Day, February 14. Nicola Benedetti plays Mendelssohn, on February 17 and Jacqui Dankworth sings music from stage and screen on February 27.

The London Philharmonic’s programme on March 28 includes Bernstein’s music from West Side Story.

Jacqui Dankworth will be at Saffron Hall on February 27. Picture: SuppliedJacqui Dankworth will be at Saffron Hall on February 27. Picture: Supplied

Saffron Hall has launched an appeal aiming to raise £75,000 to make up for the loss of income during lockdown.

The hall has continued through lockdown to offer its Together in Sound programme which help people with dementia and their families. The project moved online. Groups have met each week to make music, share stories and chat.

The appeal is to ensure the future of the hall, The venue, based in Saffron Walden County High School - and believed to be the most generous and prestigious gift to a state school ever, has been host to the glitterin stars who previously appeared only at places like the Barbican in London. Its help for vulnerable people and its support for professional artists and local musicians. With no regular financial support from the Arts Council or a local authority, it relies on ticket sales and bar and merchandise activity.

CEO Angela Dixon said: “We want to ensure that music and the arts remains at the heart of the community - and we will soon be announcing our plans for August to November. We want to continue our work with the community and with schools.”

To donate to the appeal see: https://saffronhall.com/support/help-saffron-hall/.

To book tickets go to: www.saffronhall.com/whats-on or call 0845 548 7650 or Saffron Walden Tourist Information 01799 524002.

