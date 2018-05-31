Advanced search

Louise Redknapp sings about Heavy Love at Cambridge Junction

PUBLISHED: 13:40 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:41 11 March 2020

Louise RedKnapp

Louise RedKnapp

Archant

Her debut solo album Naked sold over a million copies

Singer Louise Redknapp will be at Cambridge Junction on Wednesday, March 15, singing songs from her new album, Heavy Love.

Louise rose to fame as one quarter of pop super group Eternal, the first girl band ever to sell over a million copies of an album with their 1993 debut Always and Forever.

Louise has had 18 consecutive top 20 singles, six with Eternal and 12 solo. Her debut solo album Naked sold over a million copies and overall she has sold over 15 million records worldwide and five million in the UK. Her last single Pandora's Kiss was a top five hit in 2003. Louise has released three studio albums to date including the Platinum selling Naked (1996), Woman In Me (1997) and Elbow Beach (2000). In 2001 she released a greatest hits collection Changing Faces - The Best Of Louise.

Doors 7pm. Tickets £25 from 01223 511511 or junction.co.uk

