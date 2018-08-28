Poll

Madness to play Newmarket Nights concert

Madness will play Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, June 21, 2019. Supplied by Chuff Media

Madness will play an outdoor concert at Newmarket Racecourses next summer.

Madness will play Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses on Friday, June 21, 2019.

WHEN ARE MADNESS PLAYING NEWMARKET?

Following the announcement of a Rudimental DJ set earlier this week, The Jockey Club Live and Newmarket Racecourses return with another stellar Newmarket Nights act.

The famous racecourse will welcome back 2-Tone ska/pop favourites Madness on Friday, June 21, 2019.

Fronted by the charismatic Suggs, Madness’ many hits include Our House, It Must Be Love, Driving In My Car, My Girl, Baggy Trousers, and House of Fun.

Amy Starkey, regional director of Jockey Club Racecourses – East Region, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Madness back to the Newmarket Nights stage.

“They are an extremely popular choice with our customers and always put on an amazing performance into the evening.

“All I can say is make sure you bring your dancing shoes!”

Combining the genres of ska, reggae, Motown, rock ‘n’ roll, and classic pop, The Nutty Boys have become one of music industry’s best-loved British bands.

Madness’ songs have left their mark on British pop culture, and their spirit endures in the music of Blur, The Streets, Kaiser Chiefs, Arctic Monkeys and many more.

In the last few years they have also delivered historic performances at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee concert, and at the 2012 Olympic Games closing ceremony, cementing them as one of the nation’s most successful bands.

WHO ELSE IS ON THE NEWMARKET NIGHTS LINE-UP FOR 2019?

Madness are the third Newmarket Nights headliner to be confirmed for 2019.

Rudimental (DJ Set) are set to headline on Friday, July 26, and Thriller Live will bring the hits of Michael Jackson to Newmarket the previous Friday, July 19.

HOW DO I GET TICKETS FOR MADNESS’ NEWMARKET NIGHTS DATE?

Tickets for Madness at Newmarket Racecourses will go on sale at 8am on Tuesday, December 18 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk

A pre-sale will be available to customers at 8am on Monday, December 17.

Tickets are priced starting at £32.

All terms and conditions are available on newmarket.thejockeyclub.co.uk

In addition to Newmarket, The Jockey Club Live will be hosting live concerts across Sandown Park, Market Rasen, Aintree, Haydock Park and Carlisle racecourses next summer.