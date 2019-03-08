Mathew Baynton will become Berlioz at Saffron Hall for a celebration of Symphonie Fantastique on September 10

Hear the story of Berlioz's love affair with an actress that inspired his Symphonie Fantastique

Mathew Baynton will play the part of Berlioz at Saffron Hall

Actor Mathew Baynton will speak the words of the composer Berlioz when the Aurora Orchestra bring's the Symphonie Fantastique to Saffron Hall on Tuesday, September 10.

This is an orchestral theatre concert, using choreography and Berlioz's own writings about his music. Baynton will play Berlioz on the 150th anniversary of the composer's death.

The concert traces the story from Berlioz's inspiration for the work (his obsessive infatuation with the actress Harriet Smithson after seeing her play Ophelia in Shakespeare's Hamlet) to the creation of the Symphonie fantastique, with Baynton reciting text taken from the composer's own letters and memoirs.

The orchestra has performed at the BBC Proms every year since 2014, presenting works including Mozart's 40th and 41st symphonies, Beethoven's Symphonies Nos. Three, Five and Six, Brahms' first symphony and Shostakovich's ninth.

7.30pm. Tickets, £21, £28 and £35, under 18s half-price, from 0845 548 7650 or saffronhall.com or Saffron Walden Tourist Information 01799 524002.