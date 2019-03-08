Advanced search

Local Recall

Mathew Baynton will become Berlioz at Saffron Hall for a celebration of Symphonie Fantastique on September 10

PUBLISHED: 15:27 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:27 04 September 2019

The Aurora Orchestra

The Aurora Orchestra

Archant

Hear the story of Berlioz's love affair with an actress that inspired his Symphonie Fantastique

Mathew Baynton will play the part of Berlioz at Saffron HallMathew Baynton will play the part of Berlioz at Saffron Hall

Actor Mathew Baynton will speak the words of the composer Berlioz when the Aurora Orchestra bring's the Symphonie Fantastique to Saffron Hall on Tuesday, September 10.

This is an orchestral theatre concert, using choreography and Berlioz's own writings about his music. Baynton will play Berlioz on the 150th anniversary of the composer's death.

You may also want to watch:

The concert traces the story from Berlioz's inspiration for the work (his obsessive infatuation with the actress Harriet Smithson after seeing her play Ophelia in Shakespeare's Hamlet) to the creation of the Symphonie fantastique, with Baynton reciting text taken from the composer's own letters and memoirs.

The orchestra has performed at the BBC Proms every year since 2014, presenting works including Mozart's 40th and 41st symphonies, Beethoven's Symphonies Nos. Three, Five and Six, Brahms' first symphony and Shostakovich's ninth.

7.30pm. Tickets, £21, £28 and £35, under 18s half-price, from 0845 548 7650 or saffronhall.com or Saffron Walden Tourist Information 01799 524002.

Most Read

Police searching house in village following terrorism arrest

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Family ‘moved to hotel’ while terror investigation continues

Ambulance waiting outside an address in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Mother and teenage daughter left terrified after burglars target their Duxford home

Police are searching for the men who committed the burglary in Duxford this afternoon (September 3.

Police granted extra time to question man as investigations continue in Wendens Ambo

A police cordon was visible around Mutlow Close as well as an Essex Police car. Picture: ARCHANT

Umbrella protest gathers locals of all ages in front of town hall

Protesting crowd in front of Town Hall. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Police searching house in village following terrorism arrest

Police and ambulance crews in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Family ‘moved to hotel’ while terror investigation continues

Ambulance waiting outside an address in Wendens Ambo. Picture: ARCHANT

Mother and teenage daughter left terrified after burglars target their Duxford home

Police are searching for the men who committed the burglary in Duxford this afternoon (September 3.

Police granted extra time to question man as investigations continue in Wendens Ambo

A police cordon was visible around Mutlow Close as well as an Essex Police car. Picture: ARCHANT

Umbrella protest gathers locals of all ages in front of town hall

Protesting crowd in front of Town Hall. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Miles Jupp on the private life of David Tomlinson as all is revealed in The Life I Lead at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Miles Jupp plays David Tomlinson in The Life I Lead at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Mathew Baynton will become Berlioz at Saffron Hall for a celebration of Symphonie Fantastique on September 10

The Aurora Orchestra

Heavy metal rock extravaganza at Saffron Walden Town Hall, Friday, September 20

Lemmy, Tim Atkinson and Steve Clarke in Paramount Studios

Cambridge’s Dragon Boat Festival as crews race on the river on Saturday, September 7

Cambridge Dragon Boat Race

Crime writer Fiona Neill to speak at Harts Books in Saffron Walden on September 11

Fiona Neill is speaking at Harts Books in Saffron Walden
Drive 24