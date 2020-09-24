Advanced search

Michael Bernard Fitzgerald’s Love Valley Tour due in Cambridge in April 2021

PUBLISHED: 17:18 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 24 September 2020

Michael Bernard Fitzgerald's Love Valley Tour is coming to Cambridge in 2021. Picture: Brock Davis Mitchell

Michael Bernard Fitzgerald's Love Valley Tour is coming to Cambridge in 2021. Picture: Brock Davis Mitchell

Brock Davis Mitchell

Canadian singer songwriter Michael Bernard Fitzgerald brings his Love Valley Tour to Cambridge on Wednesday April 28, 2021, in a travelling open-air venue called The Greenbriar.

Michael Bernard Fitzgerald's Love Valley Tour is coming to Cambridge in 2021. Picture: Brock Davis MitchellMichael Bernard Fitzgerald's Love Valley Tour is coming to Cambridge in 2021. Picture: Brock Davis Mitchell

Each night on the tour Michael will host 20 people in The Greenbriar.

The venue site will be no more than 60 minutes by car. Directions to the show venues will be sent to ticket holders on the day of each show at 11am with music starting at 8pm.

Michael has just released a new Double A-Side single from Love Valley, a coupling of the tracks Good Plates and I Love You.

Good Plates is a song about having a reason to set the table and get the Good Plates out.

Michael Bernard Fitzgerald's Love Valley Tour is coming to Cambridge in 2021. Picture: Brock Davis MitchellMichael Bernard Fitzgerald's Love Valley Tour is coming to Cambridge in 2021. Picture: Brock Davis Mitchell

“I want people to hear the song and feel that warm feeling”, he said.

“The good plates moments can be big ones - but also just evenings with friends and family. The song is a simple reflection of love. Wishing to get the table set for guests with someone you love.”

With the blossoming sonic vistas of I Love You, Michael wants to demonstrate simple, calm love. Tickets from www.michaelbernardfitzgerald.com/tickets

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Art history classes being run online by Saffron Walden resident

David Aronsohn of Saffron Walden. Picture: submitted

Radio station shows can now be heard across Essex

Pete Chapman, founder of Actual Radio in Colchester. Picture: Actual Radio

Michael Bernard Fitzgerald’s Love Valley Tour due in Cambridge in April 2021

Michael Bernard Fitzgerald's Love Valley Tour is coming to Cambridge in 2021. Picture: Brock Davis Mitchell

Police takes ‘Fuel Action’ as petrol station owner speaks about incidents

Saracens filling station in Thaxted is one of the businesses who suffered from fuel theft. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Film review: Bill & Ted Face the Music in latest adventure

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter star in Bill & Ted Face the Music. Picture: Patti Perret / Orion Pictures