Michael Bernard Fitzgerald's Love Valley Tour is coming to Cambridge in 2021. Picture: Brock Davis Mitchell Brock Davis Mitchell

Canadian singer songwriter Michael Bernard Fitzgerald brings his Love Valley Tour to Cambridge on Wednesday April 28, 2021, in a travelling open-air venue called The Greenbriar.

Each night on the tour Michael will host 20 people in The Greenbriar.

The venue site will be no more than 60 minutes by car. Directions to the show venues will be sent to ticket holders on the day of each show at 11am with music starting at 8pm.

Michael has just released a new Double A-Side single from Love Valley, a coupling of the tracks Good Plates and I Love You.

Good Plates is a song about having a reason to set the table and get the Good Plates out.

“I want people to hear the song and feel that warm feeling”, he said.

“The good plates moments can be big ones - but also just evenings with friends and family. The song is a simple reflection of love. Wishing to get the table set for guests with someone you love.”

With the blossoming sonic vistas of I Love You, Michael wants to demonstrate simple, calm love. Tickets from www.michaelbernardfitzgerald.com/tickets

