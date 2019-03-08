Advanced search

Win tickets to see Mozart's opera, The Sergalio at Saffron Hall on November 2

PUBLISHED: 14:33 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 16 October 2019

Mozart's The Seraglio will be at Saffron Hall

Mozart's The Seraglio will be at Saffron Hall

Archant

Known for Mozart's fizziest and funniest compositions, Belmonte, and his sweetheart Konstanze have passionate and difficult music, their servants, Pedrillo and Blonde, have the wittiest.

Mozart's The Seraglio (the hareem) will be sung by English National Opera at Saffron Hall on Saturday, November 2 and we have a pair of tickets for a reader to win.

Known for an opera with some of Mozart's fizziest and funniest music, this was the composer's first real success in the theatre. He was aware of his Viennese audience's fascination with all things eastern. It was 1782 and he was 25.

You may also want to watch:

Belmonte, and his sweetheart Konstanze have passionate and difficult music, their servants, Pedrillo and Blonde, have the wittiest. Konstanze has been kidnapped by the Pasha and she takes a liking to him.

To enter the competition, tell us where The Seraglio was first performed. Email your answer to: editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk or editor@dunmow-broadcast.co.uk with Seraglio in the subject line, including your name, postal address and telephone number.

Answers by Monday, October 21. Usual Archant competition rules apply.

7.30pm. Tickets, £20-£55 from 0845 548 7650 or saffronhall.com or Tourist Information 01799 524002.

