Musician drums up local support with BBC final representation

Lewis Isaacs and a marimba. Photo: CONTRIBUTED. CONTRIBUTED

A local musician is set to make a loud appearance on the BBC Young Musician semi-final.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

16-year-old Lewis Isaacs, who lives near Bishop’s Stortford and studies at the Saffron Centre for Young Musicians will appear on BBC Four on Sunday at 7pm.

He will be competing with four percussion players after having beaten hundreds of young musicians from all over the country.

Lewis said: “The work I have put in preparing for the final has been extremely tiring at times, especially at school, when having to sacrifice my social life for roughly two months, in order to prepare to perform to the best of my abilities on the day.”

He could now win £1,000 if he beats the other four competitors, and go onto the semi-final against winners of four other categories. Three musicians will then be chosen to play a concerto with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.

Lewis’ performance will be available shortly after broadcast at https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000jjjf?fbclid=IwAR2z-rc1athVlXgItD8t3t71XgQgrgyPHzWDJpa1G5T4Rs79es_Se9OvzNk