Nicola Benedetti to play at Cambridge Corn Exchange on February 7

PUBLISHED: 15:36 11 December 2019

Nicola Benedetti

Nicola Benedetti

Archant

Violinist Nicola Benedetti will play at Cambridge Corn Exchange on February 7 and there are still a few seats left for people under £26, the tickets are only £5.

Violinist Nicola Benedetti will play at Cambridge Corn Exchange on February 7 and there are still a few seats left.

For people under £26, the tickets are only £5.

Part of the The Boldfield Orchestral Series, the programme will be Bartók's Violin Concerto No 2 and Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique. The conductor of Klaus Makela.

The concerts celebrate 30 years of orchestral music at the Cambridge Corn Exchange with this special gala featuring Nicola Benedetti alongside the acclaimed City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

Benedetti started learning to play the violin at the age of four. Aged age eight, she became the leader of the National Children's Orchestra of Great Britain. By nine, she had already passed all eight grades of musical examinations.

At 10, she began to study at the Yehudi Menuhin School for young musicians under Baron Menuhin and Natasha Boyarskaya.

Concert 7.30pm. Tickets, £44, £34, £28 and £17 from 01223 357851 or www.cornex.co.uk.

