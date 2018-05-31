Advanced search

Big Weekend at Home 2020 to be broadcast as a virtual festival because of coronavirus restrictions instead of the annual event on Parker’s Piece in Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 15:59 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:59 09 June 2020

Cambridge's Big Weekend will be broadcast on radio this year. Picture: STAR RADIO

Cambridge's Big Weekend will be broadcast on radio this year. Picture: STAR RADIO

Archant

Cambridge’s Big Weekend goes live on radio - Friday and Saturday, July 3 and 4

This year’s Big Weekend, an annual festival of live music on Parker’s Piece in Cambridge will be virtual.

The Big Weekend at Home 2020, on Friday. July and Saturday, July 4 will bring together artists and shows from radio stations Star Radio, BBC Cambridgeshire and Cambridge 105 Radio.

You may also want to watch:

A free event, the Big Weekend traditionally includes big-name performers plus local musicians, a French market, games and fireworks with the final day dedicated to a Mela celebrating the city’s Asian community.

This year’s broadcast will feature a livestream of performances by Cambridge artists and community groups.

Longtime media partners Star Radio, BBC Cambridgeshire and Cambridge 105 Radio will put their touch on the weekend’s activities with Big Weekend related shows. Star Radio will be first out of the gate on Friday July 3 as they traditionally host the Main Stage each year.

For updates, see: cambridgelive.org.uk/city-events or follow facebook.com/cambridgeliveevents.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police appeal after attempted burglary

Do you know this man? Photo: Essex Police.

Socially distanced protest in Cambridge hears about racism in the UK

Thousands turned out at the Cambridge demo to say Black Lives Matter. Picture: ARCHANT

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver asks Prime Minister Boris Johnson to intervene to safeguard food

Jamie Oliver

Secret stone painter brings joy to residents with doorstep surprises

Winston with his stone on forbidden ground. Photo: Victoria Knight.

Streets lined in tribute to Ram Mohabir, postmaster and pillar of the community

People came out of their houses and stood to clap as the hearse carrying Ram, with David Peasgood leading, passed by on his final journey. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Most Read

Police appeal after attempted burglary

Do you know this man? Photo: Essex Police.

Socially distanced protest in Cambridge hears about racism in the UK

Thousands turned out at the Cambridge demo to say Black Lives Matter. Picture: ARCHANT

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver asks Prime Minister Boris Johnson to intervene to safeguard food

Jamie Oliver

Secret stone painter brings joy to residents with doorstep surprises

Winston with his stone on forbidden ground. Photo: Victoria Knight.

Streets lined in tribute to Ram Mohabir, postmaster and pillar of the community

People came out of their houses and stood to clap as the hearse carrying Ram, with David Peasgood leading, passed by on his final journey. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

No trains in or out of King’s Cross, Moorgate or from the East Coast Main Line into St Pancras June 20 and 21

Network Rail is suspending some train services over the weekend of June 20/21. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Local reporter shortlisted for press award for interviewing skills

Andra Maciuca, reporter for the Saffron Walden Reporter and the Dunmow Broadcast

Celebration of 100 years since Marconi’s first broadcast - The Marconi celebrations are part of Essex 2020

Marconi engineer W T Ditcham

Big Weekend at Home 2020 to be broadcast as a virtual festival because of coronavirus restrictions instead of the annual event on Parker’s Piece in Cambridge

Cambridge's Big Weekend will be broadcast on radio this year. Picture: STAR RADIO

It’s Murder on a Skype Call - new radio play for today

Murder on a Skype Call is on the Cambridge radio station, Cam FM on June 18 at 7pm
Drive 24