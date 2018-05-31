Big Weekend at Home 2020 to be broadcast as a virtual festival because of coronavirus restrictions instead of the annual event on Parker’s Piece in Cambridge

Cambridge's Big Weekend will be broadcast on radio this year. Picture: STAR RADIO Archant

Cambridge’s Big Weekend goes live on radio - Friday and Saturday, July 3 and 4

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This year’s Big Weekend, an annual festival of live music on Parker’s Piece in Cambridge will be virtual.

The Big Weekend at Home 2020, on Friday. July and Saturday, July 4 will bring together artists and shows from radio stations Star Radio, BBC Cambridgeshire and Cambridge 105 Radio.

You may also want to watch:

A free event, the Big Weekend traditionally includes big-name performers plus local musicians, a French market, games and fireworks with the final day dedicated to a Mela celebrating the city’s Asian community.

This year’s broadcast will feature a livestream of performances by Cambridge artists and community groups.

Longtime media partners Star Radio, BBC Cambridgeshire and Cambridge 105 Radio will put their touch on the weekend’s activities with Big Weekend related shows. Star Radio will be first out of the gate on Friday July 3 as they traditionally host the Main Stage each year.

For updates, see: cambridgelive.org.uk/city-events or follow facebook.com/cambridgeliveevents.