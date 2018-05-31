Advanced search

Richard Hoadley's multimedia piece, Unthinking Things to be played at Anglia Ruskin University in a free concert

PUBLISHED: 15:13 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 29 February 2020

Willem Perkins on the marimba

Willem Perkins on the marimba

This is a chance to hear the marimba played by one of Britain's best young players.

A free concert of music written specially for voices and the marimba - with the St Augustine Singers, Philip Mead on piano and Willem Perkins on marimba takes place in the recital hall at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge on Saturday, March 7.

This is a chance to hear the marimba, a rare-ish percussion instrument, played by one of Britain's best young players.

Perkins graduated from Leeds College of Music with an exceptionally high first. He received The Rotary Club of Leeds Cooke-Webster Prize earned for achieving the highest mark in his year (95 per cent) for recital.

The marimba is a percussion instrument consisting of a set of wooden bars struck with yarn or rubber mallets to produce musical tones. Resonators or pipes suspended underneath the bars amplify their sound. It is more resonant and lower pitched than the xylophone.

The concert is Richard Hoadley's multimedia piece, Unthinking Things, conducted by Paul Jackson and with Rob Godman on electronics. In the Helmore Building, 5pm-6pm. Free entry. Retiring collection.

