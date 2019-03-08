Advanced search

Ronnie Scott's All Stars will play at Saffron Hall on July 20

PUBLISHED: 14:55 10 July 2019

Ronnie Scotts All Stars are playing at Saffron Hall

Ronnie Scotts All Stars are playing at Saffron Hall

Archant

Ronnie Scott's All Stars, will give a musical tour of the club's bizarre history

Ronnie Scott's All Stars, the famous jazz quintet which has been touring The Soho Songbook since 2017, will play at Saffron Hall on July 20.

Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of one of the world's most iconic music venues, the All Stars have taken to the road to celebrate the Ronnie Scott's Story.

Direct from London's world-famous jazz club and combining world-class live jazz with rare archive photos and video footage, this is a guided, musical tour of this music institution.

From a club set among the dive bars and jazz joints of London's Soho, the audience hears about the desperate hand-to-mouth finances of the early years and the frequent police raids.

Ronnie's became neutral ground within rife gang territory and their scrapes with gangsters included the Krays, who were rumoured to have taken Ronnie and Pete "for a little drive".

There will be tales of the club's past visitors, from pop stars, film stars and politicians, to comedians and royalty, but above all, the jazz greats who have performed at Ronnie's.

Tickets, £10, £15, £20 and £25, half-price for under 18s, from 0845 548 7650 or saffronhall.com or Tourist Information 01799 524002.

