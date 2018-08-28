Poll

Rudimental announced for Newmarket Nights DJ spot

Rudimental will appear at Newmarket Nights Supplied by Chuff Media

Chart-topping drum and bass band Rudimental will be appearing at Newmarket Nights next summer.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rudimental DJ Rudimental DJ

The Jockey Club Live and Newmarket Racecourses have announced this morning (Monday) that Rudimental will be making their Newmarket Nights debut on Friday, July 26, 2019.

The Mercury Prize nominated band will follow in the footsteps of previous DJ headliners Mark Ronson and Chase & Status in hosting one of the most anticipated nights of the racing season at the famous July Course.

Rudimental said: “We’re hyped to headline Newmarket Racecourses on July 26. It’s gonna be a party!’

To date, Piers Aggett, Amir Amor, Kesi Dryden and Leon ‘DJ Locksmith’ Rolle have sold over 4.3 million singles in the UK.

The genre-defying, BRIT Award-winning band released their double platinum-selling debut album Home to critical acclaim in 2013.

It has since sold over one million units worldwide, earning them a Mercury Prize nomination along the way.

Home includes single Feel the Love, the band’s first UK number one, which features vocals from John Newman.

Waiting All Night featuring Ella Eyre, also from Home, reached number one in 2013 and won best British single at the following year’s BRIT Awards.

Rudimental will make their Newmarket Nights debut on Friday, July 26. Picture Dean Chalkley Rudimental will make their Newmarket Nights debut on Friday, July 26. Picture Dean Chalkley

Rudimental’s second UK chart-topping studio album, We The Generation, was released in 2015 and featured their global smash Lay It All On Me featuring Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran, which has sold over 1.7 million copies globally.

The four-piece group originally from Hackney returned to the music scene last summer with their single Sun Comes Up featuring 2012 The X Factor winner James Arthur.

Peaking at number six in the Top 10 Official Chart, it is the lead single from the band’s forthcoming third studio album, Toast to Our Differences.

Their latest single These Days – featuring the combined talents of previous Newmarket Nights headliner Jess Glynne, American rapper Macklemore and Dan Caplen – stormed to the top of the UK charts earlier this year, making it their third UK No 1 hit.

Amy Starkey, Regional Director of Jockey Club Racecourses – East Region, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Rudimental to the Newmarket Nights stage for the first time.

“Our DJ nights have been a big hit, so Rudimental will be a great addition to next year’s line-up.

“Keep an eye out for more exciting announcements in the coming weeks.”

Rudimental join the previously announced Thriller Live on the Newmarket Nights line-up.

The spectacular West End concert celebrating the career of Michael Jackson can be seen at Newmarket on Friday, July 19.

The show features some of the King of Pop’s best known classics including Smooth Criminal, Beat It, Billie Jean, and Thriller.

HOW DO I GET TICKETS FOR RUDIMENTAL AT NEWMARKET?

Tickets for Rudimental at Newmarket Nights will go on sale at 8am on Friday, December 14 via www.thejockeyclublive.co.uk

A pre-sale will be available to customers at 8am on Wednesday, December 12.

Tickets are priced starting at £25 (10% booking fee applies).

All terms and conditions are available on http://newmarket.thejockeyclub.co.uk

In addition to Newmarket, The Jockey Club Live will be hosting live concerts across Sandown Park, Market Rasen, Aintree, Haydock Park and Carlisle racecourses next summer.