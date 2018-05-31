January at Saffron Hall includes Rachmaninov and folk with fish and chips

Joana Carneiro Archant

A month of unusual music is at Saffron Hall for January both in the main hall and the foyer.

A New Year's Celebration is on Saturday, January 4 at 7.30pm.

BBC Young Musician winner Martin James Bartlett makes his Saffron Hall debut that night with Rachmaninov's Variations on a theme of Paganini.

Also, the BBC Concert Orchestra will conjure up the Viennese spirit of New Year with Strauss waltzes and Mozart's A Little Night Music.

Tickets from £18, Under 18s tickets half price.

On Friday, January 10 at 8pm, it's folk with fish and chips.

Celebrated fiddle player and songwriter, Nancy Kerr will present Foyer Folk. Nancy is one of the most award-laden folk musicians of her generation, having won six BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. She will be joined on the premises by food van Pimp My Fish, who will be serving a twist on the traditional battered fish and chips. Tickets £13.50, Under 18s £6.50.

On Sunday, January 19 at 3pm, the show is Absolute Beethoven. This is a Beethoven inspired concert with a difference from the BBC Symphony Orchestra. Portugese conductor Joana Carneiro will blow the Eroica symphony sky-high, we are promised, and make the Grosse

Fuge still sound modern after nearly 200 years.

John Adams' Absolute Jest played by the Doric Quartet will salute Beethoven, the way the musicians say the composer would have wanted, with one enormous musical joke, weaving in Adams' pieces with Beethoven's own. Tickets from £18, Under 18s tickets half price.

On Thursday, Januuary 23 at 7pm Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn take the floor. Béla Fleck is one of the world's great instrumentalists, a master of the banjo, the leader of The Flecktones and a collaborator with musicians including of Chick Corea and Toumani Diabate.

This grammy-winning partnership with singer and instrumentalist Abigail Washburn has both traditional and original songs, all laced with a captivating playfulness.

Tickets from £20, Under 18s tickets half price.

The Foyer Jazz on Friday, January 24 is Gabriel Latchin with swinging jazz compositions accompanied by hot dogs and fries from the food truck, Road Dogs.

Tickets £13.50, Under 18s £6.50. Book at www.saffronhall.com or 0845 548 7650.