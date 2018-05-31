Cellist by royal appointment is part of spring bill for Saffron Hall

Nicola Benedetti

The band Chineke! the cellist Sheku Kenneh-Mason, who played at Harry and Meghan's wedding, trumpeter Alison Balsom - and violinist Nicola Benedetti are all part of the spring programme for Saffron Hall

Sheku Kanneh-Mason will play at Saffron Hall in April

Chineke! and Kanneh-Mason come together for Haydn's Cello Concerto No. I, Faure's Elegy and Brahms' Symphony No 2 in D on Saturday, April 11. Celebrated violin legend, Nicola Benedetti will be at the hall on Saturday, March 21 with cellist Leonard Elscehbroich and Alexei Grynyuk on the piano playing Schuman, Rihm and Brahms.

The season's highlights also include The Tallis Scholars on Sunday, February 16 with the National Youth Chamber Choir.

The British folk rock band Fairport Convention are there on Saturday, February 22 with support from Smith and Brewer, that's Ben Smith and Jimmy Brewer, purveyors of impressive, guitar-driven, country rock.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra take the mood back to 1939 on Sunday, March 22.

Pianist Igor Levit and conductor Sir Antonio Pappano with London Philharmonic Orchestra perform the Busoni Piano Concerto on Saturday, May 2.

Alison Balsom plays with the Britten Sinfonia on Saturday, May 16. With Jacqueline Shave on the violin, they will explore 300 years of composition, playing Purcell and new pieces including one called Hark! The echoing air, a new trumpet concerto inspired by Purcell's The Fairy Queen.

For young people, aged six upwards, a Funharmonics concert, called Before the Firebird, is on Sunday, May 17 at 3pm. With the London Philharmonic Orchestra, this is the story of how The Firebird started, one of music's most fabulous fairy stories. The tale is told with composer Paul Rissmann's new prequel and the orchestra bringing the story to life.

Jacqui Dankworth and her Orchestra bring songs from stage and screen on Saturday, May 23. Originally premiered at Cadogan Hall in London, the show ranges from Gershwin's jazz to 1960s films themes and 1970s show tunes including What I Did for Love from A Chorus Line and On My Own from Les Miserables.

Pianist John Lill will be at the hall on Sunday, May 24 playing Beethoven's Pathetique, Pastoral and Sonatas Quasi una fantasia and Appassionata.

Full programme and book on www.saffronhall.com or Saffron Walden Tourist Information 01799 524002.