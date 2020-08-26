Saffron Hall is back - with changes to venue operations
PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 26 August 2020
Archant
Saffron Hall is back from this month, after a unique concert was the first in a series of pilot events.
Quartet Britten Sinfonia’s performance on Friday, August 21 was held at 5.30pm and repeated at 8pm.
Throughout the evening, a number of procedures were tested for future events, including asking attendees to wear face coverings when moving around, contactless ticketing, different entry times and a contactless bar service with pre-ordered drinks delivered to tables.
The Hall was “flat-floored”, with the seating bank removed and the orchestra pit covered. Each household or bubble was assigned a table with a maximum of four people. All tables were at least two metres apart.
Caroline Gardiner (cello), Clare Finnimore (viola), Thomas Gould and Miranda Dale (violin) performed Hayden’s Quartet Op. 64 No. 5 “The Lark”, Shostakovich’s Quartet No. 8 and Trad Danish’s Sønderho Bridal Trilogy.
An autumn programme will be made available in the coming weeks.
