Saffron Hall is back - with changes to venue operations

PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 26 August 2020

Saffron Hall is back with Britten Sinfonia performances and an autumn lineup.

Saffron Hall is back with Britten Sinfonia performances and an autumn lineup.

Saffron Hall is back from this month, after a unique concert was the first in a series of pilot events.

Quartet Britten Sinfonia’s performance on Friday, August 21 was held at 5.30pm and repeated at 8pm.

Throughout the evening, a number of procedures were tested for future events, including asking attendees to wear face coverings when moving around, contactless ticketing, different entry times and a contactless bar service with pre-ordered drinks delivered to tables.

The Hall was “flat-floored”, with the seating bank removed and the orchestra pit covered. Each household or bubble was assigned a table with a maximum of four people. All tables were at least two metres apart.

Caroline Gardiner (cello), Clare Finnimore (viola), Thomas Gould and Miranda Dale (violin) performed Hayden’s Quartet Op. 64 No. 5 “The Lark”, Shostakovich’s Quartet No. 8 and Trad Danish’s Sønderho Bridal Trilogy.

An autumn programme will be made available in the coming weeks.

