Saffron Hall reopens for festive season following second national lockdown

Three members of the Kanneh-Mason family, including cellist Sheku and pianist Isata, will perform at Saffron Hall on December 12. Photo: Daniel Stroud. Daniel Stroud

Saffron Hall is reopening its doors for live concerts, from Friday, December 4.

London Community Gospel Choir will perform at Saffron Hall on December 20. Photo: Alex Winn. London Community Gospel Choir will perform at Saffron Hall on December 20. Photo: Alex Winn.

Classical, jazz and folk musicians will perform one-hour concerts across December.

The first weekend will feature Juliet Kelly singing the hits of Nina Simone (December 4) followed by Resident Orchestra Britten Sinfonia (December 6).

The second weekend kicks off the festivities in style with the London Philharmonic Choir singing Christmas carols (December 11). Three members of the Kanneh-Mason family, including cellist Sheku and pianist Isata, come together to create a very special classical music concert (December 12). The Christmas theme continues with a unique performance from 10 members of the London Philharmonic Orchestra’s brass section (December 13), followed by Awake Arise, a folk collaboration from Lady Maisery, Jimmy Aldridge and Sid Goldsmith (December 13).

On the weekend before Christmas, Saffron Hall favourites The Sixteen present The Truth from Above, six centuries of choral masterpieces woven into a celebration of music written for the voice (December 18).

Britten Sinfonia will perform Corelli’s ‘Christmas’ Concerto and Bach’s Magnificat (December 19). Lastly, London Community Gospel Choir bring a special Christmas celebration to Saffron Walden (December 20).

To allow for social distancing, the auditorium seating bank has been retracted and replaced with tables and chairs. Other measures, in line with the government’s guidance, include reducing the capacity of the Hall from 740 to 150, contactless digital ticketing, mandatory face coverings (unless exempt), reduced duration of performances, additional cleaning, and staggered arrival times.

Angela Dixon, chief executive, Saffron Hall said: “We are delighted to be able to open our doors once again following the November national lockdown. We cannot wait to share our festive programme with our regular audiences and the wider community.

A folk collaboration from Lady Maisery, Jimmy Aldridge and Sid Goldsmith will be heard at Saffron Hall on December 13. Photo: Elly Lucas. A folk collaboration from Lady Maisery, Jimmy Aldridge and Sid Goldsmith will be heard at Saffron Hall on December 13. Photo: Elly Lucas.

“Christmas is a time to celebrate together, and it is thanks to the flexibility of our amazing hall and Saffron Walden County High School that we are able to do this safely. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported Saffron Hall over the last 12 months. There is still a long road ahead of us, but you have helped us to stay open and plan for 2021.”

Tickets for the first weekend in December are now on sale on www.saffronhall.com. Tickets for the rest of the December concerts go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 4.