Saffron Hall’s autumn programme as venue set to reopen to public

Archive photo of the London Philharmonic Orchestra playing at Saffron Hall. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Archant

Saffron Hall is set to reopen for live performances with audiences from Friday, October 9.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joanna Eden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA. Joanna Eden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Local and international musicians who perform classical, jazz and folk music will hold socially-distanced concerts across the autumn.

Jazz group Libby Key Trio and Shackleton Trio open on October 9.

The first weekend will also feature tenor Mark Padmore performing with pianist Julius Drake (October 10). BBC Young Musician winner, pianist Martin James Bartlett will also perform on October 10.

The London Philharmonic Orchestra will give a performance of Britten’s Serenade for tenor, horn and strings on October 11.

The second weekend features local jazz star vocalist Joanna Eden (October 23) and composer, producer and guitarist Justin Adams, in collaboration with Italian musician Mauro Durante (October 24). Britten Sinfonia will be performing a family-friendly programme (October 25, am) and a programme that pays homage to composer Arvo Pärt in his 85th year (October 25, pm).

Tickets for the first two weekends go on public sale on October 2.

Further weekends across October and November will include saxophonist Jess Gillam, London Community Gospel Choir, Sir Mark Elder, baritone Roderick Williams, Kathryn Tickell, the Castalian String Quartet, the BBC Symphony Orchestra, recorder player Tabea Debus and violonist Nicola Benedetti.

Saffron Hall’s schools and community programme continues throughout the autumn. Jess Gillam will take part in Together in Sound online, Saffron Hall’s music therapy sessions for people living with dementia and their companions delivered in partnership with the Cambridge Institute of Music Therapy Research at Anglia Ruskin University. Saffron Hall will also launch a new online project for primary schools featuring specially created resources and filmed performances from Tabea Debus and other artists performing across the autumn.

To find out more about Saffron Hall and to book tickets, visit www.saffronhall.com