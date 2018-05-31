A concert of love songs for Valentine's weekend at St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden

Saffron Walden Community Choir. Picture: MARK STARTE Archant

A charity concert of love songs for Valentine's weekend will raise money for children's charities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A charity concert of love songs for Valentine's weekend will raise money for children's charities.

The Love Concert is an evening of classic love anthems sung by Saffron Building Society Community Choir.

You may also want to watch:

The event will be at St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden on Saturday, February 15.

The beneficiaries will be East Anglian Children's Hospices (EACH) and the Children's Oncology and Haematology Ward at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge.

The choir is made up of a choir of all age groups and has grown beyond just staff and members of the building society.

It sings at lunchtimes in Saffron Walden Town Hall and encourages people of all abilities to join it. It doesn't hold auditions.

Concert 7pm. Tickets are £8 or £5 for under 16s, plus a group concession, four tickets for the price of three, from Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre, Market Place, Saffron Walden, 01799 524002. Or the Saffron Walden Branch of Saffron Walden Building Society.