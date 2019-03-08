A concert called Inspired by Nature will be given by Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra at Saffron Hall on Saturday, May 11.

Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO Saffron Photo 2018

A concert, called Inspired by Nature will be given by Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra at Saffron Hall on Saturday, May 11.

They will play Antonin Dvořák's In Nature's Realm, Gustav Mahler's Blumine and Symphony No 1 and Peter Sculthore's Kakudu.

The concert opens with Dvořák's overture In Nature's Realm, resembling a landscape painting. It was completed just before Dvořák left Europe to settle in the United States.

Mahler's Blumine (meaning floral or flower) follows. This was part of Symphony No 1, but was omitted from the score by Mahler after it received harsh criticism. It was rediscovered in 1966, and has been described as a sensitive, impassioned and sentimental piece.

Sculthorpe's Kakadu, evokes the sounds and feelings of the outback.

Mahler's Symphony No 1, composed between 1887 and 1888, includes cuckoo calls and birdsong.

7.30pm. Tickets, £18, £15, under 18s, £3 from 0845 548 7650) or www.saffronhall.com or Tourist Information, 01799 524002).