Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

A concert called Inspired by Nature will be given by Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra at Saffron Hall on Saturday, May 11.

PUBLISHED: 16:16 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 01 May 2019

Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Photo 2018

A concert called Inspired by Nature, will be given by Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra at Saffron Hall on Saturday, May 11.

A concert, called Inspired by Nature will be given by Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra at Saffron Hall on Saturday, May 11.

They will play Antonin Dvořák's In Nature's Realm, Gustav Mahler's Blumine and Symphony No 1 and Peter Sculthore's Kakudu.

The concert opens with Dvořák's overture In Nature's Realm, resembling a landscape painting. It was completed just before Dvořák left Europe to settle in the United States.

Mahler's Blumine (meaning floral or flower) follows. This was part of Symphony No 1, but was omitted from the score by Mahler after it received harsh criticism. It was rediscovered in 1966, and has been described as a sensitive, impassioned and sentimental piece.

Sculthorpe's Kakadu, evokes the sounds and feelings of the outback.

Mahler's Symphony No 1, composed between 1887 and 1888, includes cuckoo calls and birdsong.

7.30pm. Tickets, £18, £15, under 18s, £3 from 0845 548 7650) or www.saffronhall.com or Tourist Information, 01799 524002).

Most Read

‘We are prepared to give up our liberty’ - Saffron Walden man speaks out after Extinction Rebellion arrest

Kevin Wing was arrested on Waterloo Bridge for his part in the Extinction Rebellion protests in London. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Cricketers Arms in Rickling Green is up for sale

The Cricketers Arms in Rickling Green is up for sale after closing suddenly last month. Picture: ARCHANT

Essex Police officer dismissed for gross misconduct

An Essex Police officer has been dismissed for gross misconduct. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Meet the new owner of The Crown in Elsenham

Aaron outside The Crown in Elsenham. Picture: ARCHANT

Drawings by famous artist are set to go under the hammer

Drawings by famous artist Edward Bawden to Saffron Walden-based writer and painter Olive Cook will go under the hammer at Cheffins� Art & Design Sale. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

‘We are prepared to give up our liberty’ - Saffron Walden man speaks out after Extinction Rebellion arrest

Kevin Wing was arrested on Waterloo Bridge for his part in the Extinction Rebellion protests in London. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Cricketers Arms in Rickling Green is up for sale

The Cricketers Arms in Rickling Green is up for sale after closing suddenly last month. Picture: ARCHANT

Essex Police officer dismissed for gross misconduct

An Essex Police officer has been dismissed for gross misconduct. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Meet the new owner of The Crown in Elsenham

Aaron outside The Crown in Elsenham. Picture: ARCHANT

Drawings by famous artist are set to go under the hammer

Drawings by famous artist Edward Bawden to Saffron Walden-based writer and painter Olive Cook will go under the hammer at Cheffins� Art & Design Sale. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Ballet Black to dance at Cambridge Arts Theatre on May 7 and 8

Ballet Black is at Cambridge Arts Theatre on May 7 and 8.

The Revlon Girl at the ADC Theatre from May 7-11

Revlon

A concert called Inspired by Nature will be given by Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra at Saffron Hall on Saturday, May 11.

Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Guitarist Morgan Szymanski to give recital in Linton on May 11

Morgan Szymanski

Gardens open for the National Garden Scheme charity in Clavering and Langley Upper Green on Bank Holiday Monday

Wickets
Drive 24