Hear stirring film scores played live at Saffron Hall

PUBLISHED: 16:01 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 19 June 2019

Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra

Film scores to be played by Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra at Saffron Hall

Iconic film music will be played by Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra at Saffron Hall on Sunday June 30.

The concert include some of the many the compositions of John Williams, Jurassic Park, Jaws, and Escapades the movie from Catch Me if you Can.

Escapades is a three-movement mini concerto written for alto saxophone and orchestra.

Musician, music teacher and leader of the big band 78RPM, Julian Landymore will play the saxophone solos.

The concert will also include music from the film JFK and the original Star Wars Film, The Imperial March or Darth Vader's Theme, Princess Leia's Them and the Main Title.

There will also be themes from Back to the Future and Forrest Gump by Alan Silvestri, The Dark Knight by Hans Zimmer, Nosferatu by Hans Erdmann, and Basic Instinct by Jerry Goldsmith.

3pm. Tickets: adults £18, £15, under 18s £3 from 0845 548 7650) or www.saffronhall.com or Tourist Information 01799 524002.

