Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra to play Holst, Prokofiev and Sibelius at Saffron Hall

PUBLISHED: 10:04 29 October 2019

Holst's Egdon Heath opens the concert before Redington of the Doric String Quartet joins the orchestra for Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No.2. The concert ends with Sibelius' Symphony No.2.

Holst, Prokofiev and Sibelius will be played by Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra at Saffron Hall on Sunday afternoon, November 17, conducted by Richard Hull with Alex Redington on the violin.

Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra (SWSO) is a community orchestra formed of both professional and amateur players, including music teachers based in and around Saffron Walden, across the district of Uttlesford.

It began as Uttlesford Orchestra, founded in the 1950s by George Barker MBE, primarily to play for Cambridge Opera in presenting public performances for charity in various country houses and elsewhere in the region.

The Saffron Walden Orchestral Society also oversees the Saffron Walden Children's Orchestra (SWCO).

3pm. Tickets, £15-£18 or £3 for people under 18 from 0845 548 7650 or saffronhall.com or Saffron Walden Tourist Information in the Market Square 01799 524002.

