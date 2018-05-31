Music evoking heroes and villains, suspense and exciting scenes by Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra at Saffron Hall

Music Scores from the good, the bad and the epic are promised when Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra play film favourites at Saffron Hall.

With the focus on big screen heroes and villains, the orchestra will play music by composers who have not been represented in previous years, including Basil Poledouris, Bernard Hermann and Carter Burwell.

On the "Good" side, there are such memorable heroes as Superman and Spiderman.

On the "Bad" side we have Norman Bates from Pyscho and everyone's favourite bad boy, Bart Simpson.

Some of the other characters will divide opinion, such as Conan the Barbarian, Darth Maul and Harry Lime.

The concert has been built around the Spaghetti Western, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. Featuring music from throughout the film you will hear the iconic main theme, as well as the Trio shootout music from the end.

The concert covers films set everywhere from post-war Vienna, spooky motels, the snowy landscape of North Dakota to the great Metropolis and into outer space.

Tickets, adults, £18, £15, under 18s, £3 from Saffron Hall Box Office 0845 548 7650) or online at www.saffronhall.com. Tickets are also available from Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre, 1 Market Street, Saffron Walden CB10 1HR. 01799 524002.

