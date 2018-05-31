Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra presents a concert of classics at St Mary's Church

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 13:18 11 March 2020

The concert opens with Weber's Oberon Overture, written in 1826, described as one of his finest orchestrations

Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra will present a concert of classics at St Mary's Church in the town on Saturday, March 28.

The concert opens with Weber's Oberon Overture, written in 1826. The overture includes many melodies from the opera which has been described as one of Weber's finest orchestrations.

This is followed by Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No.1. Stephen Smithers, who started his piano studies with Candida Tobin while at Bishop's Stortford College, will join the orchestra to play this evergreen concerto composed between 1874 and 1875.

The second half of the concert will feature Brahms' Third Symphony which consists of four movements, premiered in 1883. Brahms' friend, the music critic Eduard Hanslick described the symphony 'as being artistically, nearly perfect'.

7.30pm. Tickets, adults £15, under 18s, £3 from www.saffronsymphony.org/forthcoming-events or Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre, in the Market Square, 01799 524002. St Mary's Church, is in Church Path, Saffron Walden CB10 1JP.

Drive 24