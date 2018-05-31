Sonoro to sing with the Granta Chorale at Saffron Hall

The Granta Chorale Archant

Professional chamber choir Sonoro will join the Granta Chorale at Saffron Hall on Saturday, March 14 - for a concert and an afternoon workshop.

Professional chamber choir Sonoro will join the Granta Chorale at Saffron Hall on Saturday, March 4.

The programme will showcase six favourite choral classics and six new Sonoro commissions based on them.

Separately and together, the choirs will also introduce other similarly paired works, including pieces by Palestrina, Tallis, Sarah Cattley, Judith Bingham and Sir James MacMillan.

The concert called Choral Inspirations, is at Saffron Hall on Saturday, March 14.

Sonoro's conductor Neil Ferris will run a pre-concert, afternoon workshop for singers. Those who take part will get expert advice on vocal techniques and interpretation while singing choral classics, exploring the new works side by side with experienced singers.

They will have a chance to hear the 12 pieces from the Choral Inspirations project to be sung in the evening concert given by singers from Sonoro and Granta Chorale.

Workshop, 2pm. Tickets, £20 or £10 for under 18s.

Concert, 7.30pm, tickets, £15-£18 from 0845 548 7650 or Saffronhall.com.