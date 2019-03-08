Free concert at St Mary's Church Saffron Walden to include the six movements of Faure's Dolly Suite.

St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden Archant

The free lunchtime concert at St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden on Wednesday, June 19 will include the six movements of Fauré's Dolly Suite. Two songs by Michael Flanders and Donald Swann, and the Sentry's Song from Gilbert and Sullivan's Iolanthe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Piano duets by Martin Huggett and Oliver King will be the free lunchtime concert at St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden on Wednesday, June 19.

The programme will include the six movements of Fauré's Dolly Suite. Two songs by Michael Flanders and Donald Swann In the Bath and Misalliance and the Sentry's Song from Gilbert and Sullivan's Iolanthe.

You may also want to watch:

King and Huggett, who is also a singer, have worked together for several years in various musical combinations and this programme highlights a particular interest in piano duets.

King, director of music at St Mary's, also works as a music therapist and Huggett, is director of music at St Mary's, East Bergholt in Suffolk.

The concert begins at 1.10pm, with refreshments available from 12.30pm.

Admission is free, but there will be a retiring collection to support music at St Mary's.

This is a change to the published programme which was to have been soprano Caroline Caitlin accompanied by Oli King on the piano and organ.