Music at St Mary's in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 16:18 26 June 2019

St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden

St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden

Archant

Free concerts at St Mary's Church in Saffron Walden.

Two more free concerts take place at St Mary's Church in Saffron Walden.

On Saturday, June 29 at 7.30pm, assistant organist, Jeremy Allen, will be giving the second in this year's series of organ recitals. His programme includes pieces by Robert Schumann, Sir James MacMillan, Kevin Hill, Peter Dickinson, Cecilia Mc Dowell and Henri Mulet.

Jeremy, a former head chorister at St Edmundsbury Cathedral, began his organ studies there with Harrison Oxley, continuing at the Royal Academy of Music. Admission is free, but there will be a retiring collection, supporting music at St Mary's.

On Wednesday, July 3, the lunchtime concert series continues with a programme from St Mary's Brass Quintet, a group of players who play with St Mary's Brass Group either regularly or from time to time. Their programme includes pieces by a variety of composers from Handel and Vivaldi to Paul Simon. At 1.10pm, with refreshments available from 12.30pm.

