Organ recital at St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden on Saturday, July 20

PUBLISHED: 15:29 17 July 2019

St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden

St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden

Archant

An organ recital by Oliver King will be given on On Saturday, July 20 at St Mary's Church in Saffron Walden.

The programme includes music by both Felix Mendelssohn and his sister, Fanny Hensel, as well as pieces by J S Bach, Gaston Bélier and Alexandre Boëly. Also featured will be arrangements of three Manx folk songs.

Oliver is director of music and organist at St Mary's combining this with his career as a conductor, performer and music therapist.

He studied at the Royal College of Music, winning several awards and was the Michael James Trust Organ Scholar at St Martin-in-the-Fields Church, London.

He is fellow of the Royal College of Organists. He has played throughout the UK, Europe and the US and maintains a specific interest in improvisation.

In addition to his post at St Mary's Church, he works as a music therapist for Suffolk Music Therapy Services and specialises in the field of palliative care.

Admission is free, with a retiring collection to support music at St Mary's.

