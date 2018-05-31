Advanced search

The Jellyman's Daughter and folk trio Alden, Petterson and Dashwood to play at Cambridge Junction

PUBLISHED: 14:38 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:38 29 January 2020

Jellyman's Daughter play at Cambridge Junction. Picture: TIMOTHY ROBERTS

Edinburgh folk duo The Jellyman's Daughter, Emily Kelly and Graham Coe, will be play at Cambridge Junction on February 8.

The evening is part of the New Routes series, an evening of acoustic, folk and roots artists.

Also on the bill are folk trio Alden, Patterson and Dashwood with vocal harmonies, fiddle and guitar around original songs and melodies.

Their music takes influence from English folk traditions with tales of young travellers, sleepy seas and their affection for home. Over the past three years the trio have made a name as one of the best new acts on the scene and have toured the UK and Europe extensively including main stage slots at the UK's most prestigious festivals and a tour with folk legends Show of Hands.

For fans of The Jellyman's Daughter, this will be the last chance to see them before they embark upon extensive touring in Australia, USA, Canada, The Netherlands and Germany.

Doors 7.30m. Music 8pm. Tickets £6 from 01223 511511 or cambridgejunction.co.uk.

