Strawberry Fair, though cancelled, will be virtual on Cambridge 105 Radio

Strawberry Fair is cancelled for this year but will be "viral" on Cambridge 105 Radio Archant

Strawberry Fair, always on the first Saturday in June, on Midsummer Common, Cambridge, will be virtual this year. It’s being broadcast on Cambridge 105 Radio.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Strawberry Fair, always on the first Saturday in June, on Midsummer Common, Cambridge, will be virtual this year.

It’s being broadcast on Cambridge 105 Radio.

The will broadcast a 12-hour show on Saturday June 6 that will reflect the music, poetry and drama of event with additional material for children.

The event was first staged in 1974 and the programme will cover its history.

You may also want to watch:

The virtual Strawberry Fair has received funding from the government-backed Audio Content Fund, a pilot scheme that supports public service content on commercial and

community radio networks.

It is being produced by form BBC Radio Cambridge presenter Trevor Dann. Parts will also be broadcast on Star Radio, HCR104fm and Future Radio.

Julian Clover, Editorial Lead, Cambridge 105 Radio said: “Strawberry Fair is one of the highlights of the year for Cambridge and is one of our most popular outside broadcasts.

While we won’t be able to make it to Midsummer Common, we hope that our virtual Strawberry Fair is able to give a taste of summer to Cambridge 105 Radio listeners.”