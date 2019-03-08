Thaxted Festival continues with a weekend of music

Classico Latino Archant

The second weekend of Thaxted Festival opens on June 28.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The second weekend of Thaxted Festival opens on Friday, June 28 with the award-winning Classico Latino. The musicians are Graham Walker, cellist and director of Music at Magdalene College, Cambridge, plus Columbian pianist Ivan Guevara, violinist Lizzie Ball, plus vocalist and percussion.

8pm.

You may also want to watch:

Saturday, June 29 has two events. The family concert, At the Circus with Prime Brass, a Cambridge 12-piece, is at 11am. Tickets are £10 adults and £3 children.

In the evening, the Brandenburg Sinfonia plays at 7.30pm with a programme of Mendelssohn, Schumann and Gerald Finzi. The pianist is Tom Poster and the conductor Robert Porter.

Sunday's concert on June 30 is pianist Martin James Bartlett, 2014 winner of BBC Young Musician of the Year, playing JS Bach, Mozart, Liszt, Wagner and Prokofiev.

Starts 7.30pm.

The Thaxted Festival is over four weekends from June 21 to July 14. Full programme and to book tickets: www.thaxtedfestival.co.uk. Or call 01371 831421.