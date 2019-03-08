Advanced search

The final weekend of Thaxted Festival has The Dodo Street Band

PUBLISHED: 17:11 03 July 2019

The Dodo Street Band are playing at Thaxted Festival

The fourth weekend of Thaxted Festival from July 12-14 includes The Dodo Street Band, trumpeter Romain Leleu, and the choir Tenebrae.

On the Friday at 8pm, Leleu and the Ensemble Convergences string quartet will play baroque music including J S Bach's Concerto in D, C P E Bach's Sinfonia No 3 in C and J B Neruda's Trumpet Concerto.

On Saturday, at 7.30pm the Dodo Street Band present folk music and Gypsy klezmer. The band features Piers Adams and Adam Summerhayes from Red Priest.

On the Saturday at 7.30pm, Tenebrae's programme is called Russian Treasures, including work by Rachmaninov and Tchaikovsky. The conductor, Nigel Short sang with the King's Singers.

Tickets and full programme details from www,thaxtedfestival.co.uk or 01371 831421. The festival is held at Thaxted Parish Church in Watling Street, CM6 2PE. The interval refreshments include homemade cakes. The audience is invited to bring their own reusable cups if they wish for wine, tea and coffee.

