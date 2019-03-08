All Russian programme from the Moscow Philharmonic includes Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov and Shostakovich

Alexandra Dariescu Archant

Students and people under 26 can get tickets for £5 for The Boldfield Orchestral Series at Cambridge Corn Exchange.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Students and people under 26 can get tickets for £5 for The Boldfield Orchestral Series at Cambridge Corn Exchange.

The series starts with an all-Russian programme with the Moscow Philharmonic at 3pm on Sunday October 6.

You may also want to watch:

The programme includes Tchaikovsky's Marche Slave, Rachmaninov's most famous work, the Piano Concerto No 2 and Shostakovich's Symphony No 10, with conductor, Yuri Botnari and Alexandra Dariescu on the piano.

The next concert on Friday, November 1 is the Philharmonic Orchestra playing Sibelius, Prokofiev and excerps from Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake. On November 30 the Philharmonia conducted by Vladimir Ashkenazy plays Grieg, Brahms and Dvorak.

The series runs until May. Book three or more and save 10 per cent, book a package of seven, eight or nine concerts for discounts and the same seats for each performance.

Tickets, £44, £34, £28, (no view £17), students and under 26, £5 from 01223 357851 or cornex.co.uk/orchestral.