Advanced search

Local Recall

All Russian programme from the Moscow Philharmonic includes Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov and Shostakovich

PUBLISHED: 15:13 18 September 2019

Alexandra Dariescu

Alexandra Dariescu

Archant

Students and people under 26 can get tickets for £5 for The Boldfield Orchestral Series at Cambridge Corn Exchange.

Students and people under 26 can get tickets for £5 for The Boldfield Orchestral Series at Cambridge Corn Exchange.

The series starts with an all-Russian programme with the Moscow Philharmonic at 3pm on Sunday October 6.

You may also want to watch:

The programme includes Tchaikovsky's Marche Slave, Rachmaninov's most famous work, the Piano Concerto No 2 and Shostakovich's Symphony No 10, with conductor, Yuri Botnari and Alexandra Dariescu on the piano.

The next concert on Friday, November 1 is the Philharmonic Orchestra playing Sibelius, Prokofiev and excerps from Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake. On November 30 the Philharmonia conducted by Vladimir Ashkenazy plays Grieg, Brahms and Dvorak.

The series runs until May. Book three or more and save 10 per cent, book a package of seven, eight or nine concerts for discounts and the same seats for each performance.

Tickets, £44, £34, £28, (no view £17), students and under 26, £5 from 01223 357851 or cornex.co.uk/orchestral.

Most Read

New 24/7 opens its doors in Saffron Walden

The new branch of Pure Gym in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Dozens of jobs created as new store opens in town

The mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Arthur Coote, helps opens B&M. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Saffron Walden fundraisers hand over cheque to hospital charity

Team Max members hand over a cheque for more than £20,000 to Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Can you help police trace owner of item recovered at burglary?

Can you help police trace the owner of this candle stick holder? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

MP ‘to work with commissioner’ to combat rural crime fears

Kemi Badenoch in the House of Commons. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

New 24/7 opens its doors in Saffron Walden

The new branch of Pure Gym in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Dozens of jobs created as new store opens in town

The mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Arthur Coote, helps opens B&M. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Saffron Walden fundraisers hand over cheque to hospital charity

Team Max members hand over a cheque for more than £20,000 to Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Can you help police trace owner of item recovered at burglary?

Can you help police trace the owner of this candle stick holder? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

MP ‘to work with commissioner’ to combat rural crime fears

Kemi Badenoch in the House of Commons. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

REVIEW: Posh at Cambridge Arts Theatre - revolting people make a fine piece of theatre

Posh is at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Saffron Walden PSG under-15s win opener at March

Saffron Walden PSG under-15s

An Evening with Lesley Garrett at Saffron Hall on Wednesday, October 9

An evening with Lesley Garrett is at Saffron Hall

Battle of Britain Air Show at Duxford Imperial War Museum Saturday and Sunday September 21 and 22

Children go free at Duxford Air Show

All Russian programme from the Moscow Philharmonic includes Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov and Shostakovich

Alexandra Dariescu
Drive 24