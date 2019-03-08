The Cann Twins to play at Haverhill Arts Centre

The Cann Twins, the identical twin sisters who play piano duos all over the world, will be at Haverhill Arts Centre on Saturday July 6 for an afternoon concert.

The programme will include Mozart's Sonata in B flat and his Andante for Two Pianos, plus Brahms' St Antoni Chorale and a selection of his waltzes, and Champagne'd Chabrier by Robin Holloway, the Cambridge academic and composer.

They will also play the twins own Valse de Concert and Strauss.

Claire and Antoinette's career as duo-pianists has taken them to Japan, the US, Canada, the Middle East, Europe and Australasia and their recordings have won Gramophone Critic's Choice, Classic FM Critic's Choice and a rosette in the Penguin Guide.

They have played with the Royal Philharmonic, London Philharmonic, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, BBC Concert Orchestra and the London Mozart Orchestra. Concert 4pm. Tickets, £12.50 or £15.50 with tea and cake from 01440 714140 or www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk.