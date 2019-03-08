Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

The Cann Twins to play at Haverhill Arts Centre

PUBLISHED: 16:57 03 July 2019

The Cann Twins are playing in Haverhill

The Cann Twins are playing in Haverhill

Archant

The Cann Twins, the identical twin sisters who play piano duos all over the world, will be at Haverhill Arts Centre on Saturday July 6 for an afternoon concert.

The programme will include Mozart's Sonata in B flat and his Andante for Two Pianos, plus Brahms' St Antoni Chorale and a selection of his waltzes, and Champagne'd Chabrier by Robin Holloway, the Cambridge academic and composer.

They will also play the twins own Valse de Concert and Strauss.

Claire and Antoinette's career as duo-pianists has taken them to Japan, the US, Canada, the Middle East, Europe and Australasia and their recordings have won Gramophone Critic's Choice, Classic FM Critic's Choice and a rosette in the Penguin Guide.

You may also want to watch:

They have played with the Royal Philharmonic, London Philharmonic, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, BBC Concert Orchestra and the London Mozart Orchestra. Concert 4pm. Tickets, £12.50 or £15.50 with tea and cake from 01440 714140 or www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk.

Most Read

Firefighters and paramedics rescue person from overturned car

Firefighters were called to a scene in Audley Road yesterday evening, after a car had overturned. Picture: CHRIS KIDMAN

Armed Forces Day in Saffron Walden - it was hot, hot, hot.

On the hottest day of the year - time for ice cream. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden Beer Festival - this year also including cider, gin, wine, spirits and prosecco

Cheers! The beer festival included a lot more than beer. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Former Saffron Walden County High School pupil set to make Love Island debut tonight

Will former Saffron Walden County High School pupil George Rains set hearts fluttering on tonight's show? Picture: ITV

Safety advice issued after bin fire in Newport

Most Read

Firefighters and paramedics rescue person from overturned car

Firefighters were called to a scene in Audley Road yesterday evening, after a car had overturned. Picture: CHRIS KIDMAN

Armed Forces Day in Saffron Walden - it was hot, hot, hot.

On the hottest day of the year - time for ice cream. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden Beer Festival - this year also including cider, gin, wine, spirits and prosecco

Cheers! The beer festival included a lot more than beer. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Former Saffron Walden County High School pupil set to make Love Island debut tonight

Will former Saffron Walden County High School pupil George Rains set hearts fluttering on tonight's show? Picture: ITV

Safety advice issued after bin fire in Newport

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Richard O’Brien on his Rocky Horror Show - 40 years on - as it comes to Cambridge

Richard O'Brien

The Rocky Horror Show comes to Cambridge from July 15-20

Strictly's Joanne Clifton stars in the Rocky Horror show at Cambridge Arts Theatre

The final weekend of Thaxted Festival has The Dodo Street Band

The Dodo Street Band are playing at Thaxted Festival

Cambridge Shakespeare Festival in the college gardens runs from July 8 to August 24

Cambridge Shakespeare Festival

Rhythm of the Dance will be at Chelmsford Civic Theatre on Monday, July 8

Rhythm of the Dance
Drive 24