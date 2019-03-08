The Cann Twins to play a programme of classical duets at The Mumford Theatre, Cambridge

The programme of duets includes Faure's Dolly Suite, Borodin's Polovtsian Dances, Liszt's Hungarian Rhapsody No.2, Ravel's Rapsodie Espagnol and music from Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake.

The internationally renowned, award-winning piano duo, Claire and Antoinette Cann, will play at The Mumford Theatre, Cambridge.

The Borodin and Swan Lake pieces are the twins' own arrangements.

The concert, on Friday, November 15, is raising money for the Group Therapy Centre in Cambridge and there will be a talk at the beginning by psychiatrist, Dr Linde Wooton.

The twins have played two-piano concerti with several of the world's leading orchestras, including BBC Concert Orchestra, and at venues including the Royal Albert Hall, the Barbican and in the International Series at the Royal Festival Hall. Their awards include Classic FM Critic's Choice, Gramophone Critic's Choice and HMV Best 49 CDs.

Tickets, £15/£10 from 01223 352932. The Mumford is in Anglia Ruskin University East Road, Cambridge, CB1 1PT.