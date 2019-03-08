Advanced search

Local Recall

The Cann Twins to play a programme of classical duets at The Mumford Theatre, Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 10:11 29 October 2019

The Cann Twins

The Cann Twins

Archant

The programme of duets includes Faure's Dolly Suite, Borodin's Polovtsian Dances, Liszt's Hungarian Rhapsody No.2, Ravel's Rapsodie Espagnol and music from Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake.

The internationally renowned, award-winning piano duo, Claire and Antoinette Cann, will play at The Mumford Theatre, Cambridge.

The programme of duets includes Faure's Dolly Suite, Borodin's Polovtsian Dances, Liszt's Hungarian Rhapsody No.2, Ravel's Rapsodie Espagnol and music from Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake.

You may also want to watch:

The Borodin and Swan Lake pieces are the twins' own arrangements.

The concert, on Friday, November 15, is raising money for the Group Therapy Centre in Cambridge and there will be a talk at the beginning by psychiatrist, Dr Linde Wooton.

The twins have played two-piano concerti with several of the world's leading orchestras, including BBC Concert Orchestra, and at venues including the Royal Albert Hall, the Barbican and in the International Series at the Royal Festival Hall. Their awards include Classic FM Critic's Choice, Gramophone Critic's Choice and HMV Best 49 CDs.

Tickets, £15/£10 from 01223 352932. The Mumford is in Anglia Ruskin University East Road, Cambridge, CB1 1PT.

Most Read

Police appeal after card reader is placed on ATM in Saffron Walden

Photo: ARCHANT

Police appeal after walls and floors are covered in excrement at leisure centre

The Lord Butler Leisure Centre in Saffron Walden. Photo: ARCHANT

Buildings are granted protected status by council

The Adult Community Learning (ACL) is located at 37 Fairycroft Road. Photo: ARCHANT

Man admits dangerous driving charge over M11 collision

The sentencing hearing will take place at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Benjamin Zephaniah on Nelson Mandela, Bob Marley and race riots in London

Benjamin Zephaniah will be at Saffron Hall on November 9

Most Read

Police appeal after card reader is placed on ATM in Saffron Walden

Photo: ARCHANT

Police appeal after walls and floors are covered in excrement at leisure centre

The Lord Butler Leisure Centre in Saffron Walden. Photo: ARCHANT

Buildings are granted protected status by council

The Adult Community Learning (ACL) is located at 37 Fairycroft Road. Photo: ARCHANT

Man admits dangerous driving charge over M11 collision

The sentencing hearing will take place at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Benjamin Zephaniah on Nelson Mandela, Bob Marley and race riots in London

Benjamin Zephaniah will be at Saffron Hall on November 9

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Benjamin Zephaniah on Nelson Mandela, Bob Marley and race riots in London

Benjamin Zephaniah will be at Saffron Hall on November 9

The Lovely Bones will be on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Charlotte Beaumont in The Lovely Bones. Picture: PAMELA RAITH PHOTOGRAPHY

Uncle Funk and the Boogie Wonderland to play in Braintree, Great Dunmow and Great Chesterford

Boogie Wonderland

The Cann Twins to play a programme of classical duets at The Mumford Theatre, Cambridge

The Cann Twins

Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra to play Holst, Prokofiev and Sibelius at Saffron Hall

Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra
Drive 24