Advanced search

The Fureys will be at Haverhill Arts Centre on Wednesday, April 1.

PUBLISHED: 12:28 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 19 February 2020

Their audiences over 40 years have included the late Pope John Paul

The legends of Irish music, The Fureys, will be at Haverhill Arts Centre on Wednesday, April 1.

Known for their songs, When You Were Sweet 16, The Green Fields of France and From Clare to Here - and Her Father Didn't Like Me Anyway, they are on tour.

You may also want to watch:

The Fureys, a folk band initially of four of brothers, formed in 1974. Eddie, Finbar, Paul and George, grew up in Ballyfermot, Dublin, where their parents, Ted and Nora encouraged their music. There was live traditional music in their house almost nightly.

In 1981, The Fureys released their most successful single When You Were Sweet Sixteen, becoming a worldwide hit. Other notable songs include Gallipoli, The Red Rose Cafe, and Steal Away.

They are still recording and touring. Their audiences over 40 years have included the late Pope John Paul as well as former Australian Prime Minister John Howard and Former Irish President Mary McAleese.

Concert 8pm. Tickets, £22 from 01440 714140 or www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk.

Most Read

MPs change roles in Tory government reshuffle

L-R: Kemi Badenoch and James Cleverly. Photos: CONTRIBUTED.

Students gather people of all ages in Uttlesford climate protest

Protesters gathered in front of the Saffron Walden Town Hall on February 14. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA/ARCHANT.

Chef brings dumplings and conversation menu to town

Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA/ARCHANT.

Airport welcomes court dismissal of legal challenge

The entrance to Stansted Airport. Photo: Mark Davison/ARCHANT.

Taste the benefits of veganism at special event in town

Saffron Walden Vegans volunteers. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA/ARCHANT

Most Read

MPs change roles in Tory government reshuffle

L-R: Kemi Badenoch and James Cleverly. Photos: CONTRIBUTED.

Students gather people of all ages in Uttlesford climate protest

Protesters gathered in front of the Saffron Walden Town Hall on February 14. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA/ARCHANT.

Chef brings dumplings and conversation menu to town

Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA/ARCHANT.

Airport welcomes court dismissal of legal challenge

The entrance to Stansted Airport. Photo: Mark Davison/ARCHANT.

Taste the benefits of veganism at special event in town

Saffron Walden Vegans volunteers. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA/ARCHANT

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

The Strange case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde - set in present day, America - and a race for the White House.

Jekyll and Hyde set in modern day America at Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Exploring the final frontier in Science Week at Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Maddie Aderin-Pocock MBE - Do We Really Need the Moon?

The Fureys will be at Haverhill Arts Centre on Wednesday, April 1.

The Marvellous Rachel Creeger will be at Cambridge Junction

The Woman in Black returns to Cambridge Arts Theatre

Spine-chilling thriller The Woman In Black comes to the Cambridge Arts Theatre from Monday 24 to Saturday 29 February.
Drive 24