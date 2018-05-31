The Fureys will be at Haverhill Arts Centre on Wednesday, April 1.

Their audiences over 40 years have included the late Pope John Paul

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The legends of Irish music, The Fureys, will be at Haverhill Arts Centre on Wednesday, April 1.

Known for their songs, When You Were Sweet 16, The Green Fields of France and From Clare to Here - and Her Father Didn't Like Me Anyway, they are on tour.

You may also want to watch:

The Fureys, a folk band initially of four of brothers, formed in 1974. Eddie, Finbar, Paul and George, grew up in Ballyfermot, Dublin, where their parents, Ted and Nora encouraged their music. There was live traditional music in their house almost nightly.

In 1981, The Fureys released their most successful single When You Were Sweet Sixteen, becoming a worldwide hit. Other notable songs include Gallipoli, The Red Rose Cafe, and Steal Away.

They are still recording and touring. Their audiences over 40 years have included the late Pope John Paul as well as former Australian Prime Minister John Howard and Former Irish President Mary McAleese.

Concert 8pm. Tickets, £22 from 01440 714140 or www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk.