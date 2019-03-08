The musicians from Sand to give a free gig at the Wylde Sky Brewery in Linton

There is a free gig with the band Sand and the Freewheelers disco in the Taproom at the Wylde Sky Brewery in Linton on Saturday, October 19.

The three-piece band play a mix of covers and orginals and a range of styles from 1960s classics to modern pop.

They will play songs sung by Janis Joplin, Dusty Springfield, The Troggs and Dolly Parton, plus Katy Perry, Lorde and Miley Cyrus.

The band is made up of Dave Hanson on guitar, with two vocalists: West End show singer Sally Roper, and session singer, Mandy Weetch. The disco chaps are Andy Reece, Matt Bateman and Nick Weetch, spinning an eclectic mix of funk, disco, soul and house.

6pm to midnight.

Free admissioin. Wylde Sky Brewing is at Unit 8a, The Grip, Hadstock Road, Linton, CB21 4XN. The bar will be serving a range of beers (brewed on site), plus various wines, spirits and soft drinks.