Advanced search

Local Recall

The musicians from Sand to give a free gig at the Wylde Sky Brewery in Linton

PUBLISHED: 14:18 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:18 16 October 2019

Sand

Sand

Archant

There is a free gig with the band Sand and the Freewheelers disco in the Taproom at the Wylde Sky Brewery in Linton on Saturday, October 19.

There is a free gig with the band Sand and the Freewheelers disco in the Taproom at the Wylde Sky Brewery in Linton on Saturday, October 19.

The three-piece band play a mix of covers and orginals and a range of styles from 1960s classics to modern pop.

They will play songs sung by Janis Joplin, Dusty Springfield, The Troggs and Dolly Parton, plus Katy Perry, Lorde and Miley Cyrus.

The band is made up of Dave Hanson on guitar, with two vocalists: West End show singer Sally Roper, and session singer, Mandy Weetch. The disco chaps are Andy Reece, Matt Bateman and Nick Weetch, spinning an eclectic mix of funk, disco, soul and house.

You may also want to watch:

6pm to midnight.

Free admissioin. Wylde Sky Brewing is at Unit 8a, The Grip, Hadstock Road, Linton, CB21 4XN. The bar will be serving a range of beers (brewed on site), plus various wines, spirits and soft drinks.

Most Read

Top Residents for Uttlesford councillors switch to The Green Party

Before his move to The Green Party Cllr Fairhurst was portfolio holder for business, economy, jobs, investment and strategy; Youth Services . Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Man arrested following M11 collision near Stansted

The incident took place on the M11. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Town event will see group celebrate decades of service to communities

Citizen's Advice is marking 80 years

Stansted Airport and local plan ‘may have lost out to other priorities’: Defecting councillors explain reasons for switching to Green Party

Cllrs Paul Fairhurst, Barbara Light and Anthony Gerard all held cabinet positions at UDC as R4U councillors, before switching to The Green Party. Picture: ARCHANT

Chelsea FC offers teenage Maddi with motor neurone the chance to win the bucket collection at the West Ham game for research into the disease

Maddi Thurgood on the farm at Saffron Walden County High School

Most Read

Top Residents for Uttlesford councillors switch to The Green Party

Before his move to The Green Party Cllr Fairhurst was portfolio holder for business, economy, jobs, investment and strategy; Youth Services . Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Man arrested following M11 collision near Stansted

The incident took place on the M11. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Town event will see group celebrate decades of service to communities

Citizen's Advice is marking 80 years

Stansted Airport and local plan ‘may have lost out to other priorities’: Defecting councillors explain reasons for switching to Green Party

Cllrs Paul Fairhurst, Barbara Light and Anthony Gerard all held cabinet positions at UDC as R4U councillors, before switching to The Green Party. Picture: ARCHANT

Chelsea FC offers teenage Maddi with motor neurone the chance to win the bucket collection at the West Ham game for research into the disease

Maddi Thurgood on the farm at Saffron Walden County High School

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Win tickets to see Mozart’s opera, The Sergalio at Saffron Hall on November 2

Mozart's The Seraglio will be at Saffron Hall

Richard Herring brings his podcast to Cambridge Corn Exchange on November 8

Richard Herring will be at Cambridge Corn Exchange

The musicians from Sand to give a free gig at the Wylde Sky Brewery in Linton

Sand

Jill Murphy’s Peace at Last on stage at the Rhodes Arts Complex, Bishop’s Stortford

Peace at Last is on stage at The Rhodes Arts Complex

Tom Gates, the schoolboy hero, will be on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Tom Gates is at Cambridge Arts Theatre
Drive 24