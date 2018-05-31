Advanced search

The Sixteen return to sing at Saffron Hall

PUBLISHED: 16:55 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 26 November 2019

Images of audiences queuing to hear early Tudor polyphony or contemporary choral compositions belonged to the world of fantasy before The Sixteen and Harry Christophers brought them to life.

The Sixteen Choir and Orchestra will be at Saffron Hall on Friday, December 20. The concert is sold out but we have a pair of tickets for a reader to win.

The programme will include Britten's A Ceremony of carols, Walton's Mke We joy Now in This Fest, Matthew Martin's Adam Lay Ybounden, Poston's Jesus Christ the Apple Tree, Warlock's Corpus Christi Carol and Of a Rose by Cecilia McDowall.

The Sixteen was founded in 1979 by its conductor Harry Christophers, whose formative experience was as cathedral chorister and choral scholar.

To enter the competition, name the founder of The Sixteen.

Email your answer to: editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk or editor@dunmow-broadcast.co.uk with The Sixteen in the subject line and your name, address and phone number. Answers by Monday, December 8. Usual Archant competition rules apply.

