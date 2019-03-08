The Undertones play Cambridge Junction on Saturday, August 31

Their song Teenage Kicks, became an anthem.

The Undertones are playing Cambridge Junction on Saturday, August 31.

Formed in Derry, Northern Ireland in 1975, The Undertones became renowned for combining lyrical invention and musical flair, the most successful band to come out of Northern Ireland.

Their song Teenage Kicks, which became an anthem, much loved by John Peel, is regarded as one of the most influential songs of the post-punk era. They were offered a record deal after Peel played Teenage Kicks on his BBC One radio show. Their fame sprang from his support.

To mark the 40th anniversary of their album The Undertones, released on May 13, 1979, they are now touring their classic tracks. Their punk singles include Jimmy Jimmy, Here Comes the Summer and You've Got My Number (Why Don't You Use It?) all released in 1979, each to critical acclaim. In September that year, the Undertones toured the United States supporting The Clash with eight concerts in six different States.

Doors, 7pm. Support 8pm. The Understones, 9pm. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are £25 from 01223 511511 or junction.co.uk.