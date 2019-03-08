The Unthanks will sing the poems of Emily Brontë at Saffron Hall

The Unthanks are singing at Saffron Hall. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT Copyright 2019 Celia Bartlett

When they sang Brontë poem, The Night is Darkening Around Me, set to music by composer Adrian McNally, the audience at Cambridge Folk Festival held their breath.

Emily Brontë's poems have been set to music. They will be sung by award-winning folk singers, Rachel and Becky Unthank at Saffron Hall on Saturday, October 26 and we have a pair of tickets for a reader to win.

When they sang Brontë poem, The Night is Darkening Around Me, set to music by composer Adrian McNally, the audience at Cambridge Folk Festival held their breath in admiration at how the atmosphere of the piece had been captured by their voices and the music.

The Unthanks are described as contributing to folk what Miles Davis contributed to jazz, widening its boundaries, writing film scores as well as singing.

7.30pm. Tickets, £10-£25 from 0845 548 7650 or Saffron Walden Tourist Information 01799 524002.