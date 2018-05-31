For the Valentine's weekend Uncle Funk and the Boogie Wonderland are at Haverhill Arts Centre on Saturday, February 15.

Uncle Funk Archant

For all you dancing queens, there is nothing like getting groovy.

It's party time. For the Valentine's weekend, for couples, groups, friends and especially dancing queens, there is nothing like getting groovy.

Uncle Funk and the Boogie Wonderland will be at Haverhill Arts Centre on Saturday, February 15.

The Glastonbury favourites appear in 1970s outfits, and invite their audience to do the same.

Their elaborate costumes include Afro hair, frills, furbelows, jump suits and flares.

The band specialises in slick dance moves and puts on an energetic show designed to put smiles on faces and keep everyone's feet firmly on the dance floor.

They play sets of of disco classics and all the tunes are designed to get people up and dancing. Every single song in the set has been chosen with the dancefloor in mind.

As well as touring top festivals, this home grown East Anglian band also plays at parties and weddings and town dances including Saffron Walden Market Square.

Show at 8pm. Tickets are £15 from 01440 714140 or www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk.