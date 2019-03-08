Gospel music at Sawston Free Church

Favourite gospel music will be sung to raise funds for two good causes at Sawston Free Church on Saturday, July 6.

The 40 members of Whittlesford Community Gospel Choir will present a concert raising money for CLIC Sargent, the children's cancer charity, and William Westley School, in Whittlesford which is where the choir rehearses.

The choir has has been singing in South Cambridgeshire since 2005. The musical director is Tina Brooks, who enjoys writing and arranging for the choir and challenging their levels of expectation. The choir consists of Westley School staff, parents and friends, plus a wide range of singers from other choirs and professions in and around Cambridge.

7.30pm. Tickets are are £9 adults and £6 concessions from 01223 835821. Or email: whittlesfordcgc@gmail.com or on the door on the night

The choir will welcome the audience to join in with the singing.