The Wizard of Oz on the big screen at Saffron Screen, September 7

PUBLISHED: 16:38 28 August 2019

Jack Haley, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger and Bert Lahr in The Wizard of Oz - showing at Saffron Screen

Archant

The Wizard of Oz is being shown at Saffron Screen on Saturday, September 7.

As part of Saffron Screen's Rainbow Festival, celebrating diversity and LGBT rights, The Wizard of Oz is being screened on Saturday, September 7.

Directed by Victor Fleming and starring Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Jack Haley and Bert Lahr. This classic and much loved 1939 movie includes Garland singing the glorious song: Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

The story opens with Dorothy and her beloved dog, Toto blown out of their home by a tornado. They find they must follow the Yellow Brick Road to seek out the Wizard who will help them get back home. On the way they meet, The Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion - all seeking what they lack: a heart, a brain and courage.

The event includes face painting, free craft activities for children and rainbow snacks including rainbow waffles on sale.

Tickets, Saffronscreen.com or Tourist Information 01799 524002.

