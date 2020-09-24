Art history classes being run online by Saffron Walden resident

David Aronsohn of Saffron Walden. Picture: submitted David Aronsohn

Saffron Walden resident David Aronsohn is running art history classes online next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An art history teacher in London and an artist, David is holding four online sessions covering key periods in European art.

These are Ancient Greece, the Early Renaissance, the Late Renaissance and 17th century Holland.

On October 5, he will focus on the classical period and discuss art and architecture that influenced the Renaissance and subsequent European art and design.

You may also want to watch:

On October 12, he looks at Italian art centered around Florence in the Early Renaissance, with the works of Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Raphael.

On October 19, the work of the Late Renaissance will be the topic centered around Raphael, Michaelangelo, Titian, Giovanni Bellini and Giorgione.

On October 26 Holland art from the 17th century will cover Frans Hals, Rembrandt, and Jan Steen.

Classes will include a presentation followed by questions and discussions, and cost £12 each or £40 for four.

David has an MA in Art History, has run art history courses for Central Saint Martin’s UAL, University College London and London Metropolitan University. He has been an A-Level Art History examiner for AQA and Cambridge Assessment.

To book email aronsohn.david@gmail.com