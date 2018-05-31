The Marvellous Rachel Creeger will be at Cambridge Junction

Rachel Creeger, the only practising orthodox Jewish woman currently on the UK comedy circuit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Is this the real-life Mrs Maisel - a Jewish woman who is a stand-up comedian?

Rachel Creeger, the only practising orthodox Jewish woman currently on the UK comedy circuit, will be at Cambridge Junction on Sunday, March 29.

Her new UK tour is the show; Hinayni!, which is the Hebrew for "Here I am."

You may also want to watch:

The show got appreciative reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Creeger spends most of it introducing herself and talking about her life, her schooldays and her upbringing (as does the eponymous heroine in the Amazon Prime series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel about a New York Jewish stand-up in the 1950s).

Creeger avoids the political - it's all about Jewish daily life, Jewish upbringing, and Jewish mothers but - since all mothers are the same really - she gets warm bursts of recognition from the audience.

8pm. Tickets £13.50 or £11.50 concessions from 01223 511511 or junction.co.uk