Advanced search

The Marvellous Rachel Creeger will be at Cambridge Junction

PUBLISHED: 12:15 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 19 February 2020

Rachel Creeger, the only practising orthodox Jewish woman currently on the UK comedy circuit.

Is this the real-life Mrs Maisel - a Jewish woman who is a stand-up comedian?

Rachel Creeger, the only practising orthodox Jewish woman currently on the UK comedy circuit, will be at Cambridge Junction on Sunday, March 29.

Her new UK tour is the show; Hinayni!, which is the Hebrew for "Here I am."

You may also want to watch:

The show got appreciative reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Creeger spends most of it introducing herself and talking about her life, her schooldays and her upbringing (as does the eponymous heroine in the Amazon Prime series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel about a New York Jewish stand-up in the 1950s).

Creeger avoids the political - it's all about Jewish daily life, Jewish upbringing, and Jewish mothers but - since all mothers are the same really - she gets warm bursts of recognition from the audience.

8pm. Tickets £13.50 or £11.50 concessions from 01223 511511 or junction.co.uk

Most Read

MPs change roles in Tory government reshuffle

L-R: Kemi Badenoch and James Cleverly. Photos: CONTRIBUTED.

Students gather people of all ages in Uttlesford climate protest

Protesters gathered in front of the Saffron Walden Town Hall on February 14. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA/ARCHANT.

Chef brings dumplings and conversation menu to town

Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA/ARCHANT.

Airport welcomes court dismissal of legal challenge

The entrance to Stansted Airport. Photo: Mark Davison/ARCHANT.

Taste the benefits of veganism at special event in town

Saffron Walden Vegans volunteers. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA/ARCHANT

Most Read

MPs change roles in Tory government reshuffle

L-R: Kemi Badenoch and James Cleverly. Photos: CONTRIBUTED.

Students gather people of all ages in Uttlesford climate protest

Protesters gathered in front of the Saffron Walden Town Hall on February 14. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA/ARCHANT.

Chef brings dumplings and conversation menu to town

Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA/ARCHANT.

Airport welcomes court dismissal of legal challenge

The entrance to Stansted Airport. Photo: Mark Davison/ARCHANT.

Taste the benefits of veganism at special event in town

Saffron Walden Vegans volunteers. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA/ARCHANT

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

The Strange case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde - set in present day, America - and a race for the White House.

Jekyll and Hyde set in modern day America at Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Exploring the final frontier in Science Week at Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Maddie Aderin-Pocock MBE - Do We Really Need the Moon?

The Fureys will be at Haverhill Arts Centre on Wednesday, April 1.

The Marvellous Rachel Creeger will be at Cambridge Junction

The Woman in Black returns to Cambridge Arts Theatre

Spine-chilling thriller The Woman In Black comes to the Cambridge Arts Theatre from Monday 24 to Saturday 29 February.
Drive 24