Fairies and twinkling lights at Audley End this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 09:02 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:02 06 December 2019

Enchanted Audley

The Enchanted Audley route will feature tunnels and pathways of twinkling lights.

The gardens at Audley End will be lit up with a special, after-dark trail this Christmas.

During the evenings Thursday to Sunday from today, (December 5) to December 22 and then Friday, December 27-30. The Enchanted Audley route will feature tunnels and pathways of twinkling lights.

There will be interactive "morse code" trees which visitors can light up at the touch of a button and a fairy light maze.

Hidden secrets will include trolls hiding under a bridge, a talking tree and friendly fairies, who have made their home among the illuminated trees.

There will be a traditional fairground ride. Mulled wine and marshmallows to toast under the night sky will be on sale as well as Christmas gifts.

Trails at 4.30pm, 5.30pm, 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets, Thursdays and Fridays, adults £12, children £7.50, family ticket (2+2) £31.60. Saturdays and Sundays adults £14, children £9.50, family ticket (2+2) £37.60. Book on www.english-heritage.org.uk.

